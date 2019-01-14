Ram 1500 wins 2019 North American Truck of the Year award at Detroit auto show

DETROIT - The Ram 1500 pickup truck has been awarded the 2019 North American Truck of the Year award.

The Ram 1500 beat fellow finalists Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra 1500. The automaker was presented with the award Monday morning at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Votes from nearly 54 jurors for the car, utility and truck finalists were audited by Deloitte LLP, NACTOY’S accounting firm of record, and results were kept confidential until they were revealed on stage at the LA Auto Show by the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year's (NACTOY) officers.

“This year brought us some impressive sedan options. Car sales remain an important part of the available choices to consumers even as sales in the segment continue to fall,” said NACTOY President Lauren Fix. “We are always looking for a game-changer, something that stands out in a crowd, and strikes a positive chord with buyers. The finalists will all be impressive options to consider.”

Every year, after months of driving dozens of cars throughout the year, NACTOY jurors pick award winners for “North American Car of the Year,” “North American Utility of the Year,” and “North American Truck of the Year.” This year, the field of semi-finalists included 14 models in the car category, 12 utilities and three trucks.

