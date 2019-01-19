Rep. Tlaib, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist join GM protest outside Detroit auto show Charity Preview

DETROIT - Protesters gathered Friday night outside Cobo Center during the North American International Auto Show's Charity Preview.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist joined the protesters, who were marching against General Motors' plan to close several plants and lay off autoworkers.

RELATED: GM CEO Mary Barra speaks in Detroit about recent plant closures, layoffs

The automaker is closing several plants in the U.S. and Canada, including the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Detroit and Warren Transmission Operations in Warren.

The attendees were also calling for clean energy.

Hear more about the protest from Koco McAboy in the video above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.