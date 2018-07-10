Report: Detroit Auto Show may move to June beginning in 2020

DETROIT - According to a local report, the Detroit Auto Show is "likely" to move from January to June starting in 2020.

The move comes as automakers and organizers of the show try to keep the event relevant and have it be one of the only, if not the only, auto show in the world during the summer, as most auto shows are from the fall through spring.

With the move to the summer, organizers would be able to set up outside, allowing for more room to show off all the vehicles at the show.

The move to June in 2020 has not yet been confirmed by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, but the organization did tell Local 4 Monday there would be "no further comment until our announcement on July 24."

