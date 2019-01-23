Students use snow day to visit Detroit Auto Show at Cobo

DETROIT - More than 500 schools were canceled in Metro Detroit because of the winter weather and dangerous road conditions. The unexpected snow day allowed more children to check out the Detroit auto show.

"I woke up this morning and I was like, 'Are we going to school today?' She's like, 'No.' I'm, like, 'Why?' and it's a snow day," Steenland Elementary student Jordan McClurg said.

Wednesday's snow wasn't good for playing, though, so many students spent their day off with parents at the North American International Auto Show.

"My dad came up to me and was, like, 'Hey, do you want to go to the Cobo Center?'" Van Hoosen Middle School student Jordan Snyder said. "I was, like, 'Sure.'"

A Roseville couple's day date turned into a family trip, and one middle school student got to go on a daddy-daughter date.

One high school student from Saginaw said he planned to play hooky to see the Detroit auto show, so the snow day didn't affect him.

"I wasn't going regardless of the weather," he said.

On a day when students couldn't go to school, the auto show was an educational place with plenty of sights to see.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.