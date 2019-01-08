The official Detroit Auto Show App

Detroit - The Official NAIAS app has the latest breaking automotive news, articles, quizzes, photos, videos, coverage of new vehicles and concept cars unveilings. It also has the official Twitter updates from NAIAS on new products and show events, and a map to the show floor.

If you're worried about getting tickets or finding a parking spot, the app has you covered. Download it to have access to everything you need to know about show times, tickets and parking.

The Official NAIAS app is available for download on Apple and Android products. The links are available below, or search "NAIAS" in the iTunes or the Google Play store.

APPLE LINK

GOOGLE PLAY LINK

