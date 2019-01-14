Toyota debuts 2020 Supra at 2019 Detroit auto show: 'It's totally lit'

The 2020 Toyota Supra was unveiled Jan. 14, 2019 at the Detroit auto show. (WDIV)

DETROIT - President Akio Toyoda proudly debuted the 2020 Toyota Supra at the 2019 Detroit auto show on Monday.

For the first time in more than 20 years, sportscar fans will welcome back the iconic Toyota Supra sports car. The Supra has not been sold in the United States since 1998. This 2020 model is considered the 5th generation of the Supra.

Akio Toyoda was full of excitement and jokes as he introduced the new Supra, one of his personal favorites.

"It's totally lit, as my son would say," said Toyoda.

The first production Supra will be auctioned off Saturday, January 19 at the Barret-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona to benefit the American Heart Association and Bob Woodruff Foundation.

