Transitional year for 2019 Detroit auto show brings struggles

DETROIT - When you step on the floor of the 2019 North American International Auto Show, it's clear how scaled back the show is during this transitional year.

With a water main break to start the week, promises of trouble from Canadian union workers and the potential for a snowstorm on the opening of public days, the show is getting more than its fair share of trouble.

The auto show has seen its highs and lows, but it usually comes out with good attendance.

Unifor President Jerry Dias promised to make life miserable for General Motors, saying he would make it the worst show ever for GM. However, on Wednesday there were no protests and Dias is backtracking on serious action, saying the charity preview is not a Unifor target.

Dias said he has a new study that says 71 percent of Canadians will either boycott or seriously consider boycotting GM for closing its Oshawa plant.

Watch the video above for Rod Meloni's full story.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.