VIDEO: 2019 Ford Ranger debuts at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

DETROIT - The Ford Ranger is back.

Ford revealed the midsize pickup truck Sunday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The truck has a steel-frame backbone and boasts a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and class-exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission. Designed for people who want some adventure, the Ranger also has an available FX4 off-road package.

The package adds protective skid plates, upgraded tires, off-road-tuned shocks and suspension, a Terrain Management System and Trail Control.

Depending on the trim level, the truck will feature various driver-assist technologies, including standard automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, a reverse sensing system and a blind spot information system.

Entertainment-wise, SYNC 3 is available and will feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Ford+Alexa personal assistant functionality and optional navigation. A FordPass to access WiFi inside the truck is also available, as well as AC outlets.

Production will begin later this year at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.

