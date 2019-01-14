Volkswagen reveals 2020 Passat sedan at 2019 Detroit auto show

DETROIT - Volkswagen unveiled the 2020 Passat at the 2019 Detroit auto show on Monday.

Watch the reveal above.

The German automaker brought out Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam for the big reveal. Volkswagen has invested heavily in the state in recent years. Volkswagen said in a news release Monday that it will expand its plant in Chattanooga and create 1,000 jobs there as the factory gears up for electric vehicle production beginning in 2022.

The Passat is completely re-styled. "We kept what customers told us they loved, and we improved what they did not," said Volkswagen America President Scott Keogh.

The car will hit dealerships this summer in the U.S.

Volkswagen also announced they'd be the partner for U.S. Soccer.

Find the latest Detroit auto show news and reveal coverage here.

Here's the full 2019 Detroit auto show reveal schedule for Jan. 14 (click links to view specific streams):

NACTOY, Atrium Stage 8:05 am – 8:30 am

Ford 8:40 am – 9:05 am

RAM 9:10 am – 9:35 am

Toyota 9:40 am – 10:05 am

Volkswagen 10:10 am – 10:35 am

Nissan 10:40 am – 11:05 am

Kia 11:10 am – 11:35 am

Infiniti 11:40 am – 12:05 pm

Hyundai 12:10 pm – 12:35 pm

Subaru Tecnica International 12:40 pm – 1:05 pm

Lexus 1:10 pm – 1:35 pm

GAC 1:40 pm – 2:05 pm

Michelin 2:10 pm – 2:35 pm

Magna International, Atrium Stage 2:45 pm – 3:10 pm

Roadshow by CNET Shift Awards, Atrium Stage 3:20 pm – 3:45 pm

Roadshow by CNET Keynote Speaker, Atrium Stage 3:45 pm – 4:35 pm

NAIAS 2020, Atrium Stage 4:45 pm – 4:55 pm

Automotive Hall of Fame, Atrium Stage 4:55 pm – 5:05 pm

