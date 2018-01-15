WATCH: Acura reveals 2019 RDX at 2018 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT - Acura hosted its annual reveal at the Detroit Auto Show on January 15, 2018.

Acura unveiled the new 2019 RDX with turbocharged 4-cylinder power. Watch the reveal below:

ClickOnDetroit will be live streaming most of the reveals, which began on Saturday, January 13 and continue through Tuesday, January 16. You can find a full schedule here.

Related: When is the 2018 Detroit auto show? Full schedule with dates, times, tickets

Check Out the Official NAIAS App Powered by Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit

I had been looking for an excuse to go visit my mother's hometown when someone handed me the keys to an Acura NSX. My excuse was now in place.

The contrast was perfect. The NSX, from Honda's luxury division, is a futuristic hybrid supercar with three electric motors and a turbocharged V6 engine. Pottsville is an old Pennsylvania coal mining town probably most famous, today, as the home of Yuengling, which bills itself as "America's oldest brewery."

The 573-horsepower NSX is quick and it's fun, but it's also easy-going and comfortable. It's even got semi-respectable fuel economy for a car that drives like a projectile with obedience training.

Three hours from New York City on a mix of interstate highways and two-lane back roads, the trip seemed perfect. I could visit Mom's old neighborhood, stop by the local historical society and be back by nightfall.

The NSX can whip out of a tollbooth and get up to 60 miles an hour in just a snap over three seconds. I'd driven one on a racetrack before, where it felt like it would do just about whatever was asked, at virtually any speed, without ruffling a tire tread. So, of course, I expected real roads to be no real problem. And they weren't.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.