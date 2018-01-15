WATCH: BMW reveal at 2018 Detroit Auto Show

The @BMW i8 Coupe made its world debut with an introduction by President & CEO, #bmw North America, Bernhard Kuhnt at the 2018

DETROIT - BMW will host its 2018 Detroit Auto Show reveal on January 15.

BMW unveiled an updated i8 Coupe at the North American International Auto Show, a plug-in electric sports car.

BMW also unveiled a new SUV - the X2, a smaller yet more expensive BMW X1.

