WATCH: Cars, fashion and glamour at 'Charity Preview' live from Detroit

It's all about technology and how it will change the way you ride at the North American International Auto Show. WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit cover the show from all angles.

Video coming soon.

“Charity Preview” takes viewers live to one the most exclusive and high profile events in the nation Friday at 7 p.m. on Local 4.

The special showcases concept cars of the future, the latest reveals and high-fashion glamour at this black tie affair, benefiting a wide range of children’s charities. Local 4 talks one-on-one to the local and international auto industry leaders who make this world-class event happen.

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill host this one hour special, along with Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Ben Bailey, Jon Jordan and Kim DeGiulio.

The Official App of the North American International Auto Show, powered by Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit, is the navigation link to it all. The NAIAS app is a must-have tool for car enthusiasts heading to the Auto Show. Users have the information they need right at their fingertips and it’s free to download on Apple or Android devices by searching “WDIV Auto Show” at the app stores.

The app provides:

Map of the Auto Show floor at Cobo Center

Livestream video of vehicle unveilings on your phone

Official news updates from ClickOnDetroit and the NAIAS

Information about the show, ticket sales and more

The Official NAIAS app is presented by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, WDIV-TV Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com and is sponsored by Oakland University.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.