WATCH -- 'Dateline Detroit: All About Autos' - Weds, 7:30 p.m.

Technology is taking center stage at the North American International Auto Show and WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit is covering the show from all angles. Viewers will get a trip to the show floor with “Dateline Detroit: All About Autos,” airing Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Local 4 News anchors Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill host this half hour special from Cobo Center covering auto reveals, the latest breaking auto news and more.

“All About Autos” highlights:

The significance of this being the last of the January auto shows

Autonomous vehicles and the moral ethics of artificial intelligence

Will your compass also act as a moral compass?

Driving in a “hangover” suit with Ford Motor Company -- and why it’s sometimes just as dangerous as driving drunk

On Friday at 7 p.m. WDIV/Local 4 will air another Auto Show special, "Charity Preview," also streamed on ClickOnDetroit.com

“Charity Preview” takes viewers live to one the most exclusive and high profile events in the nation.

Scillian and Gill host this one hour special, along with Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Ben Bailey, Jon Jordan and Kim DeGiulio. The special showcases concept cars of the future, the latest reveals and high-fashion glamour at this black tie affair, benefiting a wide range of children’s charities. Local 4 talks one-on-one to the local and international auto industry leaders who make this world-class event happen.

The Official App of the North American International Auto Show, powered by Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit, is the navigation link to it all. The NAIAS app is a must-have tool for car enthusiasts heading to the Auto Show. Users have the information they need right at their fingertips and it’s free to download on Apple or Android devices by searching “WDIV Auto Show” at the app stores.

The app provides:

Map of the Auto Show floor at Cobo Center

Livestream video of vehicle unveilings on your phone

Official news updates from ClickOnDetroit and the NAIAS

Information about the show, ticket sales and more

The Official NAIAS app is presented by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, WDIV-TV Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com and is sponsored by Oakland University.

