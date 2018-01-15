WATCH: Hyundai reveal at 2018 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT - Hyundai hosted their annual reveal at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday, January 15, 2018.

Hyundai unveiled a redesigned Veloster sports coupe. Watch the reveal below:

ClickOnDetroit will be live streaming most of the reveals, which began on Saturday, January 13 and continue through Tuesday, January 16. You can find a full schedule here.

Related: When is the 2018 Detroit auto show? Full schedule with dates, times, tickets

Check Out the Official NAIAS App Powered by Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.