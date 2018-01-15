Auto Show

WATCH: Volkswagen unveils new Passat GT, Jetta at 2018 Detroit Auto Show

Volkswagen reveal at 2018 North American International Auto Show

By Ken Haddad
Passat GT unveiled at 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

DETROIT - Volkswagen hosted its annual reveal at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on January 15.

Volkswagen unveiled a newly designed Jetta and Passat GT.

Watch the reveal event below:

