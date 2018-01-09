Welcome to the official 2018 North American International Auto Show app

Welcome to the official app for the 2018 North American International Auto Show!

Here you'll find the information you need to get the most of our your visit. Click the menu button to the left for:

The show floor map

Show dates and times

Ticket information

Travel resources

Featured content

Local news and weather

You'll also find headlines from the 2018 show, live stream video from the show floor, all of the can't-miss vehicles, and special reports from Kim DeGiulio from Jan. 13-28.

Finally, you'll have a daily chance to win gift cards by participating auto-show-related quizzes, polls and more fun content.

Questions about the app? Contact us at: clickondetroit@wdiv.com

Download the app here:

iOS | Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.