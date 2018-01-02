When is the 2018 Detroit auto show? Full schedule with dates, times, tickets

DETROIT - The 2018 North American International Auto Show is Jan. 13-28 in Detroit.
Here's the full schedule with dates, times and ticket information:
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018
The Gallery event
- When: 6:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Where: Cobo Center
- Tickets: Tickets are $250 each (21 and over) -- tickets available here
Wednesday, Jan. 17 and Thursday, Jan. 18
Industry Preview
- When: Noon - 9 p.m. Wednesday, 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thursday
- Where: Cobo Center
- Tickets: $110 per person -- Children 12 and under will not be admitted. Tickets available here.
Friday, Jan. 19
Charity Preview
- When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Where: Cobo Center
- Tickets: $400 each -- tickets available here.
Saturday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 28
Public Show
- When: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. each day except Sunday, Jan. 28 (9 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Where: Cobo Center
- Tickets: Adults: $14 per person, Seniors: $7 (65 and older), Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian) -- tickets available here.
