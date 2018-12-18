Work underway at Cobo Center for North American International Auto Show

DETROIT - The North American International Auto Show will be held in the Cobo Center next month and it will be the final time the show is held in January.

On Monday, workers started transforming the Cobo Center to get it ready to become the focal point of the auto industry, and it's expected to look different this time.

One of the biggest differences is the dates. It's the third week of December and workers are just now putting up the lighting grid. They used to start construction in October. It's expected to be a smaller show, but just as glitzy.

Show Chairman Bill Golling said the show floor, except for BMW, Audi and Mercedes, will change the physical layout slightly.

"So most of the displays are in the same basic areas that they were," Golling said. "Obviously, there were some areas on the floor that (were) opened on up. That will allow some manufacturers, like, I believe, Volkswagen and Kia, (to) move forward."

The auto show is smaller than in past years, with only about 30 unveilings. The show used to have more than 70 unveilings. There are expected to be 750 cars on the show floor.

The next auto show is expected to be in June 2020.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.