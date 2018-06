BALOCCO, ITALY - Fiat Chrysler's CEO Sergio Marchionne is laying out the future for the company right now in Italy.

Some insiders question whether or not the future of the company will include the iconic Chrysler brand.

The company is live-tweeting its announcement.

Follow here:

Tweets by fcagroup

For updates, stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.