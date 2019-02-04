About 1,000 workers to be moved from Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant in April

FLAT ROCK, Mich. - About 1,000 workers at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant will be moved to other plants beginning in April, the company announced.

Ford sent out a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice saying an estimated 1,012 hourly and salaried employees will be affected by the layoff on or around April 1.

About 500 of the workers will be sent to Livonia, and the others will be sent to areas around Southeast Michigan, Ford officials said.

Ford said 560 hourly nonskilled employees, 440 hourly nonskilled temporaries and 12 salaried employees are being impacted.

You can view the full notice from Ford below.

Ford Flat Rock Assembly Pla... by on Scribd

