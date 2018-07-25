Bill Ford, GM's Mary Barra issue statements after Sergio Marchionne's death

July 25: Sergio Marchionne, the charismatic executive who turned Fiat and Chrysler around before combining the automakers as a profitable business, died at age 66.

DETROIT - As the entire automotive world mourns the loss of former Fiat Chrysler leader Sergio Marchionne, two of his peers issued statements on his passing.

Bill Ford Jr. issued this statement Wednesday morning:

"Sergio Marchionne was one of the most respected leaders in the industry whose creativity and bold determination helped to restore Chrysler to financial health and grow Fiat Chrysler into a profitable global automaker. His extraordinary leadership, candor and passion for the industry will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time."

General Motors CEO Mary Barra issued this statement:

"We at General Motors offer our condolences to Sergio Marchionne’s family and friends. Sergio created a remarkable legacy in the automotive industry. Our thoughts are also with our industry colleagues at Fiat Chrysler as they deal with this sudden loss."

