Detroit man facing charges after he is accused of stealing wallet

DETROIT - A 50-year-old Detroit man is facing felony charges after he was accused of stealing a man’s wallet.

On Sept. 13 at 6:28 a.m., Royal Oak officers were called to Beaumont Hospital to speak with a victim who reported he was injured after a man stole his wallet earlier that morning.

Officers learned the victim was walking down 13 Mile in the area of Garden Avenue when he was approached by a man who had just parked his vehicle.

The man stated he needed money for gas and almost immediately grabbed the victim’s wallet from him and fled back to his vehicle.

The victim attempted to run after the suspect but fell, suffering an injury to his face. While fleeing the scene, the suspect dropped several items, including his own identification, which was turned over to officers.

Detectives and officers from the Special Investigation Unit quickly followed up on information obtained from the victim.

Early Friday afternoon, the suspect was taken into custody after he was located at a home in Sterling Heights.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital. On Saturday, Sept. 14, Michael Jay Allen, of Detroit, was arraigned before Magistrate Victor Zanolli, of the 52-1 District Court.

Allen is charged with one count of larceny from a person, a felony that carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Allen’s criminal history includes convictions for carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a controlled substance, felony firearm, attempted possession of stolen property, resisting/obstructing a police officer, obstructing police, and retail fraud – 2nd Degree.

Allen’s bond was set at $20,000 cash/surety,10%, and his next scheduled court appearance is set for Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. before Judge Derek Meinecke, of the 44th District Court.

