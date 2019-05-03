Duggan, FCA to announce land deal agreements for new 5,000-job assembly plant in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and officials with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will announce Friday that agreements for land deals have been reached for a new 5,000-job assembly plant in the city.

Duggan, members of the Detroit City Council, FCA officials and members of the Neighborhood Advisory Council recently approved a $35 million community benefits agreement for the area affected by the proposed plant.

FCA officials asked the city to purchase the old Budd Wheel plant lot and give it to the company so it can put $2.5 billion into its neighboring Jefferson North plant.

FCA officials set a deadline of midnight Friday for Detroit officials to make a decision.

The Moroun family purchased the Budd Wheel plant in 2007, tore down the building and allowed FCA to use the site as a logistics hub for vehicles.

Under the new agreement, nearly 5,000 jobs will be created in the area. FCA officials have agreed to prioritize hiring workers from the area.

Previous coverage

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.