Fiat Chrysler announces plan to invest $4.5 billion in Michigan plants, create 6,500 new jobs

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler announced Tuesday it is planning to build a new assembly plant in Detroit and invest $4.5 billion into five of its existing Michigan plants.

The proposed projects would create nearly 6,500 new jobs and meet growing demand for its Jeep and Ram brands, FCA officials said.

The move includes the planned production of two new Jeep white space products and electrified models, FCA announced.

Tuesday's announcement is the latest step in a realignment that FCA began in 2016. As customer demand shifted toward SUVs and trucks, the company discontinued car production and retooled plants in Michigan, Illinois and Ohio to expand the Jeep and Ram brands.

"Three years ago, FCA set a course to grow our profitability based on the strength of the Jeep and Ram brands by realigning our U.S. manufacturing operations," said Mike Manley, CEO of FCA N.V. "Today’s announcement represents the next step in that strategy. It allows Jeep to enter two white space segments that offer significant margin opportunities and will enable new electrified Jeep products, including at least four plug-in hybrid vehicles and the flexibility to produce fully battery electric vehicles."

Detroit officials have 60 days to meet the terms of a memorandum of understanding, which requires the acquisition of property critical to the execution of a Mack Avenue Eingine Complex project, FCA officials said. The additional investments are subject to that negotiation, FCA announced.

FCA would invest $1.6 billion to convert the two plants that make up the Mack Avenue Engine Complex into the future assembly site for the next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee and a three-row, full-size Jeep SUV and plug-in hybrid, adding 3,850 jobs to support production, FCA officials said.

The company plans to start construction of the new Detroit facility by the end of the second quarter in 2019, with the first three-row vehicles expected to roll off the line by the end of 2020 and the new Grand Cherokee in the first half of 2021.

The North Assembly Plant would receive an investment of $900 million to retool and modernize the facility to build the Dodge Durango and next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, which would create 1,100 new jobs at the plant, FCA announced.

The reborn Mack facility would be the first new assembly plant built in Detroit in nearly three decades, FCA officials said.

"Once again, Macomb County is at the epicenter of the evolution of the auto industry,” said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. "FCA’s announcement of $1.9 billion dollars of investment and nearly 1,500 new jobs at Warren Truck, Warren Stamping and Sterling Stamping showcases the company’s future-focused strategy. It is also a testament to the abilities of our talented workforce, who will now be charged with building exciting new products and advancing automotive technology and capabilities. Thank you Mike Manley, FCA and their talented workforce for believing in Michigan."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.