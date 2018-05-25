Fiat Chrysler recall: Drivers should stop using cruise control on certain vehicles, automaker says

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced a cruise control recall Friday for nearly 5 million vehicles.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration strongly encourages vehicle owners to stop using cruise control on the models listed below until repaired.

About 4.8 million vehicles are being recalled due to a defect that could prevent the cruise control from turning off. If this failure occurs, drivers may not be able to stop the vehicle by pressing the brake or manually turning it off once cruise control has been turned on.

In order to stop the vehicle when this occurs, the driver would need to shift the transmission to neutral, forcefully apply the manual brake and place the vehicle in park once stopped.

Vehicle owners should contact Fiat Chrysler at 866-220-6747 for additional information concerning this recall. Report potential safety issues to NHTSA by calling 888-327-4236 or submitting a complaint online at NHTSA.gov.

Affected models, as currently identified by the automaker, are:

Dodge Journey MY 2014-2018 SUV

Dodge Durango MY 2014-2018 SUV

Dodge Challenger MY 2015-2018 2-Door

Dodge Charger MY 2014-2018 4-Door

Ram 3500 MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 3500 Cab Chassis MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 3500 Less Than 10,000 Pound Cab Chassis MY 2016-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 2500 MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 4500/5500 Cab Chassis MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 1500 MY 2014-2019 Pickup Truck

Jeep Wrangler MY 2018 SUV

Jeep Grand Cherokee MY 2014-2018 SUV

Jeep Cherokee MY 2014-2018 SUV

Chrysler 300 MY 2014-2018 4-Door

Chrysler Pacifica MY 2017-2018 Van

Chrysler 200 MY 2015-2017 4-Door

