Ford cuts car offerings down to Mustang, Focus Active crossover

DETROIT - Ford Motor Company announced Wednesday that it is slimming down its car offerings to two: the iconic Mustang and a new Focus Active crossover.

The move is bad news for sedans, but good news for trucks and crossovers. Ford said this is the future, and it means a total refresh of the existing lineup of SUVs and crossovers.

Ford will say goodbye to the Fiesta, Focus, Fusion and Taurus.

The Mustang turned heads at this year's auto show with the new take on Steve McQueen's "Bullitt" Mustang and a new Focus Active mini crossover.

Ford made the announcement on the day it beat its Wall Street earnings estimates.

Analysts said the reasoning for the move is easy to see. Ford's sedans are slow sellers with profit margins that aren't as high.

Brendan Hassen said he understands the rationale, but he likes his hybrid Fusion.

"At the end of the day, I'm sure it's a financial decision," Hassen said. "But being a car guy, there's still a market for that kind of thing."

Ford said by 2020 it expects 90 percent of its offering will be trucks and SUVs.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.