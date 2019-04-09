Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Hackett discusses Ford's future, automation

DETROIT - Ford CEO Jim Hackett was the center of attention Tuesday at the Detroit Economic Club for a discussion about the future of Ford Motor Company.

Traditional automotive CEOs talk product, manufacturing footprints and profitability. Hackett did cover all those things, but Tuesday he also said his job is more about having the car company and its vehicles ready for the coming artificial intelligence world.

He uses traffic lights as an example. We see green, red and yellow, and he said it's a bad idea to teach that to robots.

The takeaway from all of that is Hackett watns Ford to be what he calls design thinking. He has his executive team using Alexa devices to help them live with the technology and then think about how to operate in a world we don't yet fully appreciate or understand.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.