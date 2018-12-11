Ford Ranger returns to US in 2019: Here's what we know

The Ford Ranger is returning to U.S. dealerships in January 2019.

Ford confirmed last month its plans to cut its sedan lineup by more than 80 percent, eliminating the Taurus, Fiesta, Fusion, C-Mac and Focus in the coming years.

The announcement followed Ford's plans to add five all-new SUVs in the next two years, including the 1029 Ranger midsize pickup that debuted in Detroit last year.

Here's what we know about the 2019 Ford Ranger:

When will it be available at dealerships?

January 2019

How much will it cost to purchase?

There are three Ranger models hitting the market:

XL: Starting at $24,300

XLT: Starting at $27,940

Lariat: Starting at $32,210

What are its key features?

Fuel Efficiency: 2.3L EcoBoost engine is said to be highly fuel efficient. The Engine also features an Auto Start-Stop feature. When you come to a stop, the engine shuts off to save fuel and restarts when he brake is released. (270 horsepower)

4x2:

City: 21 mpg

Highway: 26 mpg

Combined: 23 mpg

4x4:

City: 20 mpg

Highway: 24 mpg

Combined: 22 mpg

(Gas mileage estimates via Automotive News)

Towing:

Best-in-class maximum 1,860-lb. payload and 7,500- lb. tow ratings.

4X4 Electronic Shift:

Shifting into four-wheel drive is as easy as turning a dial with the electronic shift-on-the-fly (ESOF) system. ESOF lets you choose two four-wheel-drive modes (4x4 high or low), as well as two-wheel drive for travel on dry paved surfaces.

What technology features are included?

Ford Co Pilot 360: Introducing Ford Co Pilot 360 – driver-assist technologies that can help you navigate our increasingly crowded roads and highways with greater confidence. Features included are:

BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert and coverage for both the truck and trailer.

Lane-Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

Auto High-Beam Headlamps, and Rear View Camera

Ford Co Pilot 360 comes standard on Ranger XLT and LARIAT and is optional on Ranger XL

FordPass Connect: Get away on a weekend adventure in your Ford Ranger and stay connected with FordPass Connect. The G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot powered by AT&T let you connect up to 10 devices once, and you can use FordPass to keep track of your Wi-Fi data usage. Also, you can access the hotspot from up to 50 feet outside the vehicle.

Ford & Waze: While on your way, touch bases with other users, share information to find the best routes, and get real-time alerts to accidents, hazards and traffic jams. Want to make Waze really easy to operate? Set it up on the center dash screen’s large touchscreen display — and use voice commands for hand-free operation.

Ford + Alexa: Access voice navigation, traffic information, over 50,000 skills and Amazon Prime shopping. You can even control your supported Smart Home devices. Stay connected from just about anywhere while on your next adventure.

B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen: Among its features: an integrated microphone monitoring background noise to ensure outstanding playback, up to 675 watts of amplified power, and 10 premium speakers.

SYNC 3: Its easy-to-use, voice-activated technology features an 8” capacitive center stack touchscreen. The sleek user-friendly interface helps you connect to and control your smartphone.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.