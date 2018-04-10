Ford reveals all-new Focus in Europe

The all-new Ford Focus has been revealed in Europe.

Ford's new compact will be available in three models:

Upscale Focus Vignale

Ford Performance-inspired Focus ST-line

Focus Active with "rugged styling and a higher driving position inspired by sports-utility vehicles" -- per fordeurope.blogspot.com.

"The Focus was designed from scratch to make it look sportier while also having more room inside for people and luggage. Ford also packed it with more clever new tech than any other mid-size family car, to help drivers be less stressed and more confident on the road, and make the Focus even easier to use day-to-day."

Read more here.

The car will be available in select European markets later this year.

It's unclear when this new Focus would be sold in the United States.

