General Motors expected to cut 4,000 white-collar jobs

DETROIT - According to investment strategist David Kudla, General Motors is expected to announce another round of major job cuts Monday.

General Motors has not confirmed whether job cuts will be announced this week.

Reports surfaced Friday stating the automotive company plans on letting go of 4,000 white-collar workers starting Monday.

Kudla, the CEO and CIO of Mainstay Capital Management Tweeted about the expected job cuts.

Black Monday at General Motors. To those who are about to separate, we salute you. — David Kudla (@David_Kudla) February 1, 2019

In November the company announced that it would cut the jobs of 8,100 white-collar workers by the fourth quarter. At that time, General Motors noted the workers would be forced to take buyouts or be laid off.

