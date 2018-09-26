General Motors to move Cadillac's global headquarters to Warren

WARREN, Mich. - General Motors announced Wednesday it will relocate Cadillac's global headquarters to Warren.

Here is a statement from Rep. Sandy Levin:

"GM’s decision to move Cadillac’s global headquarters back to Michigan is a welcome acknowledgement of the clear advantages to doing business here given our leadership in designing, engineering and producing the finest cars and trucks in the world. We look forward to welcoming Cadillac headquarters to Warren, where so much of their research and design already takes place, and seeing Michigan’s leadership role in automotive production continue."

Here is a statement from Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel:

"I’m thrilled to hear the incredible news that General Motors is moving its Cadillac headquarters back home to the Motor City region. This is certainly a strategic move that will position the iconic brand within the epicenter of GM engineering and alongside the resurgence of the automotive industry that we are seeing in Macomb County and the greater Detroit area."

