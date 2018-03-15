German-based auto parts maker to build factory in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A German-based auto parts supplier plans to build a factory in northeastern Indiana that's expected to create up to 150 new jobs.

ElringKlinger announced Thursday that its 60,000-square-foot factory planned for Fort Wayne will produce aluminum shielding systems for acoustic and thermal protection in passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

That plant will be the company's first in Indiana and is expected to create up to 150 new jobs by 2022. ElringKlinger plans to begin production there in September.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered ElringKlinger up to $1 million in conditional tax credits and up to $200,000 in training grants based on the company's job creation plans.

Those incentives are performance-based and ElringKlinger won't be eligible to claim them until it begins hiring Indiana residents.

