GM laying off 81 workers at Pontiac Metal Center

PONTIAC, Mich. - General Motors is planning to lay off 81 workers at its Pontiac Metal Center.

A spokesman for the automaker said Wednesday that they notified the state of Michigan about the indefinite layoffs of 76 hourly workers and five salaried workers at the Pontiac facility. The GM spokesman said the layoffs are a result of production changes at other GM locations.

Earlier this year, GM started laying off 4,000 white-collar workers. GM started the process last November with voluntary layoffs and announced plant closures. CEO Marry Barra released a statement in November saying she feels obliged to keep the company successful for many decades.

"The actions we are taking today continue our transformation to be highly agile, resilient and profitable while giving us the flexibility to invest in the future," her statement reads.

Moreover, in a filing with the state of Michigan earlier this year, GM said 1,298 salaried employees would be cut at the Warren Technical Center.

GM announced plans in December to lay off about 50 hourly and salaried employees at the Brownstown Township plant.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.