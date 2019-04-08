Here are the top 5 cars that Metro Detroit drivers give up within a year

The Nissan Versa Note is revealed at the 2013 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DETROIT - In Detroit, the car given up most often is the Nissan Versa Note with 19.3 percent of drivers giving the vehicle up before one year of ownership.

That's according to iSeeCars, whose researchers analyzed more than 46 million individual new car sales to see how many were resold as used within a year. Researchers say data shows only 3.4% of new cars are given up within a year of ownership.

Here are the top 5 cars resold most within the first year of ownership in the Detroit market:

Cars Given Up Most Often Within the First Year of Ownership in Detroit Vehicle % Resold Within First Year Nissan Versa Note 19.3% Audi Q3 13.9% Jaguar XF 11.7% Audi A3 10.2% Audi A4 9.9% Average for All Vehicles 3.4%

Key National Findings Included:

Eight of the top 10 models are from luxury brands, with an even split from German and British automakers.

Nissan, which has two models in the top 10, stands out as the only non-luxury. automaker making the overall top 10 list.

On a brand level, BMW is the most likely to be given up within a year of ownership.

The top 3 trucks that owners give up most often within a year are all Nissan models.

In addition to the above list of new vehicles most often given up within a year the comprehensive study also includes:

Analysis by Brand

SUVs most often given up within a year

Pickup Trucks most often given up within a year

Sports Cars most often given up within a year

