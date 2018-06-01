Jeep to offer range of electric vehicles by 2022

BALOCCO, Italy - Jeep brand chief Mike Manley says all Jeep vehicles will have an electrified version by the end of the company's five-year business plan to make the brand more environmentally friendly.

Manley said that Jeep currently sells around 1.9 million vehicles a year. He did not give a target for sales in 2022 but said that currently one in every 17 utility vehicles sold in the world is a Jeep and he expects that to be one in 12 by 2022.

Manley said that transformation to more environmentally friendly technology will include dropping diesel engines in Europe and the Middle East. He said Jeep should be more able than most brands to recoup the investment in electrification because the technology will also enhance torque controls, something he believes Jeep customers are willing to pay for.

Jeep will enter three new segments: a small city-car size SUV targeting customers accustomed to sedans and hatchback, larger SUVs with three rows of seats which comprise the largest segment in key markets and the extra-large SUV.



