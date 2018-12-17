Lincoln brings back iconic 'suicide doors' on 2019 Continental

DETROIT - The Lincoln Motor Company announced Monday it is re-opening the doors into a "new era of glamour and sophistication" with the Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition.
The vehicle honors the 80th anniversary of the Continental with iconic coach doors, or "suicide doors." The Lincoln Continental first debuted in 1939, and the model with center-opening doors launched in 1961.
Lincoln says 80 units will be produced for the 2019 model year, each with a special door sill plate featuring the number in the special edition run, numbered one to 80.
“The center-opening doors became synonymous with the Lincoln Continental, even though they were only featured primarily in the ’60s,” says David Woodhouse, design director, the Lincoln Motor Company. “But they struck such a chord that they’re still remembered so fondly today.”
Woodhouse said the element is both dramatic and distinctive.
“It was truly a watershed moment for us in terms of iconic design,” he said.
Here's a look back at some of the iconic Lincoln Continental models from the past 80 years, including the 1961 model with suicide doors:
