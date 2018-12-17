Lincoln brings back iconic 'suicide doors' on 2019 Continental

2019 Lincoln Continental with center-opening coach doors, or "suicide doors" as they were once known. (Lincoln Motor Company)

DETROIT - The Lincoln Motor Company announced Monday it is re-opening the doors into a "new era of glamour and sophistication" with the Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition.

The vehicle honors the 80th anniversary of the Continental with iconic coach doors, or "suicide doors." The Lincoln Continental first debuted in 1939, and the model with center-opening doors launched in 1961.

Lincoln says 80 units will be produced for the 2019 model year, each with a special door sill plate featuring the number in the special edition run, numbered one to 80.

2019 Lincoln Continental with center-opening coach doors, or "suicide doors" as they were once known. (Lincoln Motor Company)

2019 Lincoln Continental with center-opening coach doors, or "suicide doors" as they were once known. (Lincoln Motor Company)

“The center-opening doors became synonymous with the Lincoln Continental, even though they were only featured primarily in the ’60s,” says David Woodhouse, design director, the Lincoln Motor Company. “But they struck such a chord that they’re still remembered so fondly today.”

Woodhouse said the element is both dramatic and distinctive.

“It was truly a watershed moment for us in terms of iconic design,” he said.

Here's a look back at some of the iconic Lincoln Continental models from the past 80 years, including the 1961 model with suicide doors:

1961 Lincoln Continental four-door hardtop

1961 Lincoln Continental brochure suicide doors

1965 Lincoln Continental four-door sedan

1969 Lincoln Mark III

1979 Lincoln MarkV Bill Blass Edition

1946 Lincoln Indy 500 Pace Car Henry Ford II

1939 Lincoln Zephyr Special for Edsel Ford

RELATED:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.