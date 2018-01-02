NHTSA: Ford may expand 2016 F-150, SUV recall to cover more than 1.3M vehicles

Ford Motor Company is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, and was founded by Henry Ford.

DETROIT - Ford may have to expand a 2016 recall of the popular F-150 truck, along with other SUV models, according to a new report.

Ford recalled certain model year 2011-2012 F-150, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator and Mustang vehicles due a to an unexpected downshift, causing the vehicle to slow down suddenly without warning.

The March 2016 recall covered more than 153,000 vehicles.

Since then, in a report, the NHSTA says the Office of Defects Investigation has received 123 reports concerning the automatic transmission unexpectedly downshifting into a lower gear. Some reports indicate that the remedy was not effective.

ODI and NHSTA has opened an investigation to further analyze the scope of the recall.

If an expanded recall is issued, it would likely cover more than 1.3M vehicles, and expand the scope to 2013 models.

