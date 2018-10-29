Report: Fiat Chrysler considers moving some Ram truck production to Mexico

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler is reportedly looking at moving some of its Ram pickup truck production to Mexico.

Reuters reports Chief Executive Mike Manley is reconsidering a decision announced earlier this year to stop building Ram trucks in Mexico.

The Saltillo, Mexico plant and the Warren, Michigan plant would produce other Ram models in an effort to increase pickup sales against Ford's F-Series and Chevrolet's Silverado.

“We need to get ourselves into second” place, Manley told Reuters exclusively in his first interview since taking over the No. 7 global automaker after Sergio Marchionne died suddenly. “Frankly, I don’t care which of the two I take share from.”

“With a combination of Warren and Mexico building what we call the classic truck, we have enough production to increase output next year if it’s required,” Manley said.

“In my opinion it will be required. We are gaining share. Obviously I am looking for that to continue, but it’s an incredibly competitive segment,” he added.

According to Business Insider, the best selling pickup truck this year is the Ford F-150, followed by the Chevy Silverado, with the Dodge Ram in third place.

