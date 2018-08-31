Reports: Ford won't sell Focus crossover in U.S. due to tariffs

Ford won't sell a new Focus crossover in the United States due to tariffs on the China-manufactured vehicle, according to media reports.

The Detroit News reported Friday the automaker canceled plans to bring the new vehicle to the U.S. in 2019. The News, quoting Ford's North American president, reports:

Recent tariffs imposed on Chinese imports by the Trump administration — and those expected to be levied on imported vehicles — would have trimmed profits on an already low-margin vehicle.

News reporter Ian Thibodeau adds the news means Ford won't sell a new Focus in the U.S. next year. The Taurus will also disappear and Fusion is expected to stay until 2020.

Decision to ax plans for the Active in the U.S. means by late next year you won't be able to buy a new Focus here. Car's gone. Fusion will remain until at least 2020. Taurus will disappear. https://t.co/GHjNcvlHV6 — Ian Thibodeau (@Ian_Thibodeau) August 31, 2018

Automakers say tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration are hurting their business. GM doubled its projected losses next year, in part due to tariffs, and FCA say stock declines after the tariffs were implemented.

Here's what the Ford Focus Active crossover is expected to look like.

This is the crossoverized Focus Active that will be @Ford's only small-car offering in the U.S.: https://t.co/ghrvlY5yXQ pic.twitter.com/2PAN6dVbVd — Car and Driver (@CARandDRIVER) April 26, 2018

Ford scraps plan to import its China-built Focus compact car due to U.S. tariff cost https://t.co/YFq6mm8kg3 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 31, 2018

