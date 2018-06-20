Report: German automakers offer to end EU's tariff's on US autos

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. ambassador to Germany has been in talks with German car makers during which the idea was pitched to end car tariffs between the U.S. and the European Union.

This report comes after the European Commission announced it approved initial retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports worth €2.8 billion ($3.2 billion).

The tariffs, which will hit American products including motorcycles and denim, are a response to Trump administration tariffs on steel and aluminum exports from Europe.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.