Survey reveals longest-kept cars in America; Honda Accord is No. 1 in Michigan

If you are a Michigan driver then you're probably used to seeing a lot of older Honda Accords on the road.

In fact, the Accord is kept longer by owners than any other vehicle in Michigan, according to a survey by iSeeCars. The Accord is kept by drivers an average 8.7 years in Michigan after it is first purchased new, according to the survey.

Nationwide, the Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Corvette are the longest-kept vehicles at an average 9 years.

"While the average car buyer gets rid of their car 7.4 years after purchasing it new, there is a wide variety of cars that owners are more likely to keep for longer,” said iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly. “Many factors could contribute to a car’s longevity such as its function as shown by the dominance of family vehicles, or because of a fondness of a timeless classic like the Chevrolet Corvette.”

Here is the list of the longest-kept vehicles by state:

iSeeCars Longest-Kept Models by State* State Make # Years of Ownership (Avg.) AL Honda Odyssey 8.2 AR Honda Accord 8.1 AZ Chevrolet Tahoe 8.4 CA Ford Expedition 9.8 CO Honda Accord 9.6 CT Toyota Camry 8.3 FL Ford Expedition 9.2 GA Ford Expedition 9.4 IA Chevrolet Silverado 1500 6.5 ID Ford F-150 7.1 IL Honda Accord 9.1 IN Honda Accord 8.8 KS Chevrolet Silverado 1500 7.0 KY Honda Accord 8.7 LA Honda Odyssey 8.4 MA Toyota Tundra 7.7 MD Honda Accord 8.3 ME Chevrolet Silverado 1500 6.8 MI Honda Accord 8.7 MN Honda Accord 8.6 MO Honda Accord 8.6 MS Chevrolet Tahoe 7.7 NC Toyota 4Runner 8.9 NE Ford F-150 7.2 NH Honda Accord 8.0 NJ Toyota 4Runner 9.3 NV Ford F-150 7.5 NY Toyota 4Runner 8.1 OH Toyota Avalon 8.9 OK Honda Accord 8.5 OR Honda Civic 8.5 PA Toyota 4Runner 9.0 SC Honda Odyssey 8.3 TN Honda Accord 8.4 TX Toyota 4Runner 8.6 VA Toyota 4Runner 9.1 WA Honda Accord 9.7 WI Honda Accord 9.2 WV Chevrolet Silverado 1500 7.1 Average for All Cars 7.4

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 6 million 5-year-old or older used cars sold by their original owners between Jan. 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2017. Models which were owned for less than 5 years were excluded from the analysis, to eliminate the effect of short lease terms on the data. Models that were in production for less than 9 of the 10 most recent model years (2009 to 2018), heavy-duty trucks and vans, and models with two standard errors of the mean greater than +/- 1 month, were also excluded from the analysis. The average age of each model was calculated using the ages of cars when they were first listed for sale. Finally, the analysis was repeated at the state level, comparing the highest-ranked model in each state. The same criteria for excluding models were used, with one exception--models with two standard errors of the mean greater than +/- 2.5 months were excluded. This resulted in some states with lower sample sizes being completely excluded from the state level analysis

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is an online car search engine that helps consumers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars VIN check report. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $163 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of cars and thousands of dealers. Based in the Boston area, iSeeCars.com was founded by former TripAdvisor and SAP executives determined to improve the car shopping experience for consumers.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.