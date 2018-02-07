Tesla's losses expected to grow on Model 3 delays

The day after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk blasted his Tesla Roadster into space, his electric car company's mounting losses are bringing him back to Earth again.

Wall Street expects Tesla to lose $3.15 per share for the fourth quarter. The automaker is struggling to meet production targets for its first mass-market car, the Model 3 sedan.

Tesla is expected to lose $8.90 per share for the full year, according to analysts polled by FactSet. The company has never made a full-year profit since it went public in 2010.

Tesla will report its earnings later Wednesday.

The company's shares jumped 3 percent to $344.74 in morning trading after SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon Heavy rocket. Its cargo, Musk's cherry red convertible, is now heading toward an asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

