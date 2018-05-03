Toyota building facility for automated vehicle testing in Ottawa Lake

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. - The Toyota Research Institute is building a closed-course test facility for automated vehicles in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

Construction permits were filed this week to transform an approximately 60-acre site at Michigan Technical Resource Park in Ottawa Lake.

When the site is complete in October, it will be used by TRI to test driving scenarios that are too dangerous to perform on public roads.

"By constructing a course for ourselves, we can design it around our unique testing needs and rapidly advance capabilities, especially with Toyota Guardian automated vehicle mode," said Ryan Eustice, TRI senior vice president of automated driving. "This new site will give us the flexibility to customize driving scenarios that will push the limits of our technology and move us closer to conceiving a human-driven vehicle that is incapable of causing a crash."

The TRI facility will be built inside MITRP's 1.75-mile oval test track and will include simulations of congested urban environments, slick surfaces and a four-lane divided highway with high-speed entrance and exit ramps.

"We are very excited about the partnership with TRI," said Mike Jones, president of MITRP. "We believe that this relationship will be a proven winner."

The MITRP site was created in 1968 by a tier-one automotive supplier. It was sold to a private developer in 2010.

