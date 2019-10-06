UAW-GM strike enters 21st day

DETROIT - The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors enters its fourth week Sunday.
There have been no reports on progress from Saturday's negotiations.
The UAW confirmed a regional director charged in a corruption probe was placed on leave.
Region 5 Director Vance Pearson is facing charges of embezzlement and wire fraud.
RELATED: UAW official Vance Pearson, others, accused of embezzling thousands
Officials with the UAW said the union's first duty is to act in the best interests of its more than 400,000 members.
A statement from UAW on Pearson's leave of absence can be read below.
The sole focus of the International Union, UAW, is to act in the best interest of the more than 400,000 UAW members across this country. We take all allegations seriously. For that reason, as of October 4, 2019, Vance Pearson began a leave of absence from the IUAW. Jim Soldate, Region 5 Assistant Director, will continue to serve in this capacity to represent the needs of our union brothers and sisters. During this leave period, Solidarity House will institute formal oversight of Region 5 and provide any necessary assistance. Periodic reports on Region 5 activities will be provided to the IEB at its regular meetings.
READ IN-DEPTH
- Why the strike is still dragging on
- UAW members receive $250 payment as strike enters 3rd week
- Here's where things stand on the UAW-GM strike (Sunday, Sept. 29)
- General Motors reinstates health care benefits for striking workers
- Day 10: Progress being made during negotiations
- The latest on UAW-GM strike: Ripple effect continues
- DISCUSSION: The future of electric vehicles and auto jobs
- UAW-GM strike enters second week with no tentative agreement
- Elizabeth Warren protests with striking UAW members at GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant
- GM moves striking UAW members to COBRA healthcare coverage
- Q&A on day 3 of the UAW-GM national strike
- Perspective on day 3 of the UAW-GM national strike
- First day ends without deal -- here's what happened
- Plight of temporary workers, rising health care costs top list of concerns for UAW members
- Strike against GM about more than fair wages -- read more
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.