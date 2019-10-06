UAW-GM strike enters 21st day

DETROIT - The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors enters its fourth week Sunday.

There have been no reports on progress from Saturday's negotiations.

The UAW confirmed a regional director charged in a corruption probe was placed on leave.

Region 5 Director Vance Pearson is facing charges of embezzlement and wire fraud.

RELATED: UAW official Vance Pearson, others, accused of embezzling thousands

Officials with the UAW said the union's first duty is to act in the best interests of its more than 400,000 members.

A statement from UAW on Pearson's leave of absence can be read below.

The sole focus of the International Union, UAW, is to act in the best interest of the more than 400,000 UAW members across this country. We take all allegations seriously. For that reason, as of October 4, 2019, Vance Pearson began a leave of absence from the IUAW. Jim Soldate, Region 5 Assistant Director, will continue to serve in this capacity to represent the needs of our union brothers and sisters. During this leave period, Solidarity House will institute formal oversight of Region 5 and provide any necessary assistance. Periodic reports on Region 5 activities will be provided to the IEB at its regular meetings.

READ IN-DEPTH

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.