UAW-GM strike to enter day 7 -- Where things stand

DETROIT - The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors is nearing day seven.

Sources have told Local 4 that "very important progress" in negotiations was made Saturday between the UAW and GM.

Elizabeth Warren, presidential hopeful and Democratic U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, plans to make a stop in Metro Detroit Sunday to show support for the striking workers who are expected to hold a solidarity rally the same day.

Leaders of the union decided to initiate a strike Sep. 15 against General Motors. Workers started walking off the job over the weekend and by Monday morning nearly 50,000 union members were not reporting.

The strike is getting national attention. Presidential candidates are planning to make their way to Metro Detroit to join the picket lines. In addition to presidential hopeful Warren making a stop, Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to visit Wednesday and Sen. Amy Klobuchar had already visited with the picket lines.

Overall, union workers have shut down 33 manufacturing plants in nine states and 22 parts distribution warehouses.

Meanwhile, about 1,200 Canadian auto workers have been laid off due to parts shortages.

The UAW said workers are striking to secure fair wages, affordable healthcare, their share of profits, job security and a defined path to permanent seniority for temp workers.

GM said it presented "a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways."

