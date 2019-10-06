UAW negotiator presses GM labor relations leader for action in email

DETROIT - On Sunday, UAW-GM Vice President Terry Dittes shared an email he sent to Scott Sandefur, Vice President, GMNA Labor Relations.

Read the email correspondence from Dittes to Sandefur below:

"On Saturday, October 5, 2019, the Union presented an extensive proposal package at 5:35 pm. This package addressed a minimum of (35) hourly proposals and three (3) salaried proposals. Our extensive proposal package was an effort to move this set of negotiations to the next step to reach a Tentative Agreement.

During your response to our proposal delivered at 9:05 am today, Sunday, October 6, 2019, you didn't even have a professional courtesy to explain why you could not accept or why you rejected our package proposal for each item we addressed. We expect the Company to respond and discuss the package proposal we presented yesterday. The law and basic decency require no less."

Earlier Sunday Dittes also issued a statement on where negotiations stand between the union and General Motors. Sunday marks the 21st day since union members walked off the job.

Read the full statement here:

"On Saturday, October 5, 2019, your Bargaining Committee, along with the UAW International Staff, prepared an extensive package proposal and presented it to the Company at 5:35 p.m. Our proposal addressed issues of wages, signing bonus, job security, pensions, skilled trades, profit sharing, transfer rights; to name just a few.

This morning, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at 9:05 a.m., GM provided a response. The company's response did not address our extensive package provided last evening. They reverted back to their last rejected proposal and made little change. The company's response did nothing to advance a whole host of issues that are important to you and your families. It did nothing to provide job security during the term of this agreement.

We, in this union, could not be more disappointed with General Motors who refuse to recognize the experience and talent of our membership who make their world-class products and billions of dollars in profits.

Brothers and sisters, after making some progress on important issues a couple days ago, the company has shown an unwillingness to fairly compensate the great workforce of the UAW.

These negotiations have taken a turn for the worse. Your issues are our issues, and our strength is with you, our great membership. We will continue to negotiate on behalf of you, your families and all workers in our country."

