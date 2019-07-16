UAW opens GM, FCA contract talks today

DETROIT - The UAW will open 2019 contract talks for a new national agreement with GM at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The union also will have a handshake ceremony with FCA leaders in Auburn Hills at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The UAW's negotiations with the three Detroit automakers opened yesterday with a ceremonial handshake with Ford. The union represents about 142,000 workers across the nation.

