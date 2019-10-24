UAW tentative agreement with GM: Voting ends Friday

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

DETROIT - Votes already are in for some United Auto Workers union members on the tentative agreement with General Motors.

Across the country a handful of plants have rejected the contract. However, in Michigan, members in Flint, Lansing, Saginaw and Warren have passed the vote.

Voting ends Friday. An announcement is expected by 4 p.m. Friday.

The national strike officially started at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 15. Nearly 50,000 workers at GM plants across the country are on strike for fair wages, affordable health care, a greater share of profits, job security and a defined path to permanent employment for temporary workers.

More UAW-GM strike coverage:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.