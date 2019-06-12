WATCH LIVE: GM expected to announce $150 million investment at Flint plant

An exterior sign at the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant where the new 2020 Chevy Silverado HD is being built is shown on February 5, 2019 in Flint, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

FLINT, Mich. - General Motors is scheduled to make a big announcement Wednesday about the Flint Assembly plant.

President Mark Reuss is expected to announce a $150 million investment into the plant.

Back in February, the automaker announced it will be adding 1,000 jobs at the plant to build the new generation of pickup trucks.

