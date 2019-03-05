What cars are most likely to last 200,000 miles in Metro Detroit?

A recent study from iSeeCars revealed the vehicles most likely to reach the 200,000-mile mark and beyond in the Detroit area.

The researchers analyzed more than 13.8 million cars. They found that while the average vehicle has .8% of its vehicles reach the 200,000-mile mark, some vehicles are far more likely to reach this milestone.

In Metro Detroit, the longest-lasting car is the Chevrolet Suburban, which has 7.5% of its cars reach 200,000 miles.

Here are the top four longest-lasting cars in Detroit:

Longest-Lasting Cars to Reach 200k Miles in Detroit Rank Car % Cars Over 200k Miles 1 Chevrolet Suburban 7.5% 2 Toyota 4Runner 5.7% 3 Toyota Prius 5.1% 4 Ford Expedition 4.3%

In addition to the national overall longest-lasting list, the study examined the longest lasting vehicles across a number of categories including:

SUVs

Passenger Cars (Excluding SUVs and Trucks)

Trucks

Green Vehicles

Luxury Vehicles

Analysis by Make

Vehicles that Reach the 300,000 Mile Mark

The full study can be found here.

