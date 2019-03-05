What cars are most likely to last 200,000 miles in Metro Detroit?

A recent study from iSeeCars revealed the vehicles most likely to reach the 200,000-mile mark and beyond in the Detroit area.
The researchers analyzed more than 13.8 million cars. They found that while the average vehicle has .8% of its vehicles reach the 200,000-mile mark, some vehicles are far more likely to reach this milestone.
In Metro Detroit, the longest-lasting car is the Chevrolet Suburban, which has 7.5% of its cars reach 200,000 miles.
Here are the top four longest-lasting cars in Detroit:
|
Longest-Lasting Cars to Reach 200k Miles in Detroit
|
Rank
|
Car
|
% Cars Over 200k Miles
|
1
|
Chevrolet Suburban
|
7.5%
|
2
|
Toyota 4Runner
|
5.7%
|
3
|
Toyota Prius
|
5.1%
|
4
|
Ford Expedition
|
4.3%
In addition to the national overall longest-lasting list, the study examined the longest lasting vehicles across a number of categories including:
- SUVs
- Passenger Cars (Excluding SUVs and Trucks)
- Trucks
- Green Vehicles
- Luxury Vehicles
- Analysis by Make
- Vehicles that Reach the 300,000 Mile Mark
The full study can be found here.
