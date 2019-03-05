Automotive

What cars are most likely to last 200,000 miles in Metro Detroit?

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A recent study from iSeeCars revealed the vehicles most likely to reach the 200,000-mile mark and beyond in the Detroit area.  

The researchers analyzed more than 13.8 million cars. They found that while the average vehicle has .8% of its vehicles reach the 200,000-mile mark, some vehicles are far more likely to reach this milestone.

In Metro Detroit, the longest-lasting car is the Chevrolet Suburban, which has 7.5% of its cars reach 200,000 miles.

Here are the top four longest-lasting cars in Detroit:

Longest-Lasting Cars to Reach 200k Miles in Detroit

Rank

Car

% Cars Over 200k Miles

1

Chevrolet Suburban

7.5%

2

Toyota 4Runner

5.7%

3

Toyota Prius

5.1%

4

Ford Expedition

4.3%

 

In addition to the national overall longest-lasting list, the study examined the longest lasting vehicles across a number of categories including:

  • SUVs
  • Passenger Cars (Excluding SUVs and Trucks)
  • Trucks
  • Green Vehicles
  • Luxury Vehicles
  • Analysis by Make
  • Vehicles that Reach the 300,000 Mile Mark

The full study can be found here.

